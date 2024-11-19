Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Columbia Blue Rebrands Swiss Ocean as Columbia Yacht Services

Norman Schmiedl

Columbia Blue has rebranded its yacht management division, Swiss Ocean, as Columbia Yacht Services, the company announced in a press release.

The rebranding was driven by rising demand for luxury marine experiences, the company said.

“With the name change, we are confident that awareness of the superyacht services we offer will increase even more, signaling to the leisure marine world the vast range of expertise we offer – from Columbia cruise services’ cruise ship management and Columbia signature’s luxury hospitality services to Columbia pure’s global health consultancy,” said Norman Schmiedl, CEO of Columbia Blue.

As part of the larger Columbia Blue network, Columbia Yacht Services specializes in all aspects of yachting assets, including operations, crew management, newbuilds, refits and yacht development projects.

Louise Holloway, managing director of Columbia Yacht Services, added: “As we embark on this new chapter as Columbia Yacht Services, we are fully committed to providing excellent service to our clients and to upholding the core values and high standards that Columbia Blue embodies.

 

