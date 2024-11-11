Balmoral Set to Drydock in Falmouth

A&P Falmouth, part of the APCL Group, has been awarded a new contract with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines to carry out the next drydocking of Balmoral this December, according to a statement.

This latest contract will result in the third Fred. Olsen refit to be carried out at the Falmouth facility in two years with both Bolette and Balmoral previously visiting the facility. A&P Tyne and Cammell Laird have also carried out significant refits of the Fred. Olsen fleet.

The signing of the new Balmoral contract took place in Liverpool this month, between Mike Spicer, Managing Director of A&P Falmouth, and Samantha Stimpson, Chief Executive Officer of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. Lisa Grant, APCL Group Director of Business Development, Darren Fisher, APCL Group Chief Operating Officer and Mike Hill, Managing Director of Cammell Laird were also in attendance.

The Balmoral is set to enter drydock in December, where it will undergo a 14-day work package.

This significant scope of work will include a full ultra high pressure water blast of the underwater hull and application of silicone paint system to improve fuel efficiency.

The team will also assist Kongsberg Marine with propeller and rudder modifications to improve the vessel’s propulsive propeller performance and maneuverability, as well as overhauls of the propeller hubs, bow thrusters, stabilizers and main engine gearbox.

Additional work include servicing of lifeboats, davits and crane as well as overhauls of mooring winches, fans, motors and sea valves.

David McGinley, Chief Executive of APCL Group, said: “APCL Group is delighted to have signed this latest contract with Fred. Olsen.

“The combination of APCL’s strategic locations, technical expertise, project management and vital learning from experience enables our Group to complete vital maintenance work under tight time schedules – minimizing the downtime of Fred Olsen’s fleet.

Mike Spicer, Managing Director of A&P Falmouth: “Our location in the South West of England makes it an ideal destination for cruise ship maintenance, particularly for vessels operating in this region.

“Contracts such as these not only underscore our reputation in the industry but also contribute significantly to the local economy, supporting both our workforce and apprenticeship programs.”

Samantha Stimpson, CEO at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We are proud to be working with APCL on our fifth drydock contract. Working with a UK yard means that together we are feeding directly back into the local economy, while also providing invaluable experience to A&Ps many apprentices.

“These programs are vital, allowing us to complete essential maintenance to our wonderful smaller ship Balmoral, whilst also making a number of enhancements for our guests, and we look forward to completion of another busy and successful drydock.”