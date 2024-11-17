Azamara Cruises Announces Black Friday Flash Sale

Azamara Cruises is launching its Black Friday Flash Sale, offering a discount of up to $4,000 on the total stateroom price for select 2025 sailings, according to a press release.

Running from November 19 to December 4, 2024, the offer allows guests to combine this discount with the November Brand Offer, which adds up to $750 in onboard credit per cabin, depending on the voyage length. The discount will be converted to the booking’s currency.

Featured sailing include: