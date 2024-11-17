Azamara Cruises Announces Black Friday Flash Sale

Azamara Cruises is launching its Black Friday Flash Sale, offering a discount of up to $4,000 on the total stateroom price for select 2025 sailings, according to a press release.
Running from November 19 to December 4, 2024, the offer allows guests to combine this discount with the November Brand Offer, which adds up to $750 in onboard credit per cabin, depending on the voyage length. The discount will be converted to the booking’s currency.
Featured sailing include:
- 25-night Carnival Rio and Amazon Voyage: Departing on February 25, 2025
- 20-night Treasure of Aasia Voyage: Sailing on March 14, 2025
- 12-night Spring Mediterranean abd Grand Prix Voyage: Embarking May 20, 2025