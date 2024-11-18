Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Aroya Cruises Introduces Khuzama Experience

Khuzama Restaurant

Aroya Cruises is introducing the “Khuzama Experience” aboard its first ship, the Aroya, offering a blend of comfort and Arabian hospitality, according to a company statement.

Named after the lavender flower, the concept reflects the nation’s heritage and generosity and is the company’s ship-within-a-ship concept.

The Khuzama Experience features over 150 VIP suites and a Royal villa with spacious areas, walk-in wardrobes and luxury amenities. Enhancements include complimentary Wi-Fi, priority boarding, luggage delivery and dedicated butler service.

The experience also includes an exclusive Khuzama Restaurant and 24-hour Khuzama Lounge. The restaurant offers a rotating menu that combines Saudi and French cuisines, while the lounge provides a relaxed atmosphere for drinks and light bites throughout the day.

Dr Jorg Rudolph, president of Aroya Cruises, said: “We are proud to be launching the Khuzama experience for our premium Aroya guests. Our luxury travelers are seeking something a little extra; exclusive experiences and elevated facilities combined with a deeply personal and curated service. Aroya is already incredibly special, but the Khuzama concept goes one step further with the most luxurious way to explore the wonders of Saudi by sea.”

 

