Anthem of the Seas Arrives in Singapore

Royal Caribbean International’s Anthem of the Seas arrived in Singapore to kick off its inaugural season in Asia, according to a press release.

The ship will offer a series of sailings in Southeast Asia, ranging from short three- to four-night escapes and longer voyages to destinations in Malaysia and Thailand, among other destinations.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Anthem to the region and look forward to welcoming holidaymakers onboard as they embark on new adventures with Royal Caribbean,” said Chad Grospe, vice president of Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International.

“Whether it’s a short three- to four-night escape or a longer adventure to fan-favorite destinations across Malaysia, Thailand and more, every type of holidaymaker can look forward to a variety of experiences on deck, from showstopping entertainment to restaurants and spots to grab a bite with flavors from around the world.”

Travelers can choose among 30 voyages aboard the Anthem, including: