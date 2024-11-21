Anthem of the Seas Arrives in Singapore

Royal Caribbean International’s Anthem of the Seas arrived in Singapore to kick off its inaugural season in Asia, according to a press release.
The ship will offer a series of sailings in Southeast Asia, ranging from short three- to four-night escapes and longer voyages to destinations in Malaysia and Thailand, among other destinations.
“We’re thrilled to introduce Anthem to the region and look forward to welcoming holidaymakers onboard as they embark on new adventures with Royal Caribbean,” said Chad Grospe, vice president of Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International.
“Whether it’s a short three- to four-night escape or a longer adventure to fan-favorite destinations across Malaysia, Thailand and more, every type of holidaymaker can look forward to a variety of experiences on deck, from showstopping entertainment to restaurants and spots to grab a bite with flavors from around the world.”
Travelers can choose among 30 voyages aboard the Anthem, including:
- Three- to four-night getaways to destinations like Penang, Malaysia, and Phuket, Thailand.
- Five-night Spice of Southeast Asia cruises with visits to Penang and Phuket, with opportunities to explore nearby attractions such as the Phi Phi Islands.
- Eight-night Bali Adventure sailings featuring stops along Bali’s coastline, with access to cultural landmarks and scenic beaches.
- Ten-night Ultimate Southeast Asia cruises, with visits to Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang and Bangkok, among other destinations in Vietnam and Thailand.
- Four-night Christmas voyage, departing on December 24, 2024, with stops at Penang and Phuket.
- Five-night New Year’s cruise, departing December on 28, 2024, visiting Malaysia and Thailand for a festive celebration.