American Cruise Line Announces More Newbuilds

Coastal Cat

American Cruise Lines has signed contracts with Chesapeake Shipbuilding for four additional new ships, increasing its total orderbook to ten vessels over the next three years, according to a press release.

The newly announced ships, tailored for the U.S. market, will expand American’s fleet to a total of 21 ships by next year.

The first ship in this series, the American Legend, was delivered this week, following successful sea trials ahead of its inaugural voyage on November 25.

The remaining ships will roll out every few months over the next three years, comprising three riverboats and six coastal vessels. 

Currently available for booking are the American Patriot and American Pioneer (2025), followed by the American Maverick, American Ranger and the riverboat American Encore (2026). 

Additional information on the four ships slated for 2027 will be released soon, the company stated.

 

