Uniworld Boutique River Cruises Announces New Themed 2025 Sailings

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has unveiled new themed cruises for 2025, alongside returning favorites, according to a press release.

The new itineraries include a music-themed cruise, an all-inclusive golf package and the brand’s first-ever women-only sailing. This exclusive voyage will offer curated onboard activities, unique excursions and special guest appearances, designed to bring together women from different generations for a memorable experience.

“Travelers have demonstrated an increasing desire for more specialized and unique experiences, inspiring us to develop a wide range of new themed cruises for 2025,” said Ellen Bettridge, president and CEO of Uniworld.

“From our first-ever cruise exclusively for women to luxurious, all-inclusive golf packages, we are expanding our portfolio to further cater to a range of interests, passions and communities, all while remaining deeply committed to delivering unforgettable experiences that exceed our guests’ expectations.”

New Themed Cruises for 2025:

Women’s Cruise (August 24, Burgundy and Provence itinerary): Excursions include truffle hunting, local artisan workshops, and a bike ride to Chartreuse. Onboard activities range from lavender weaving and burlesque sessions to chocolate and wine pairing. Prices start at $4,999 per person.

Music Cruise (August 3 and November 2, Enchanting Danube itinerary): Musical experiences: yodeling workshop, Sound of Music tour, organ concert at Abbey Durnstein, Mozart and Strauss concert. Prices start at $3,509 per person.

All-Inclusive Golf Package (Brilliant Bordeaux itinerary): Available as an add-on across six summer sailings. Features 18-hole rounds at Cabot Bordeaux and St. Emilion, shared caddy service, gourmet dining, beverages and surprise gifts. Prices start at $1,199 per person.

Uniworld is also bringing back some of its most popular cruises in 2025 with updated itineraries and dates.

The Generations Collection, designed for multi-generational families with children ages 4-17, will return on select routes along the Rhine and Danube Rivers during summer, as well as Egypt in December. These family-friendly sailings feature a range of kid-centric activities such as dessert-making sessions, educational shore excursions, and crafting workshops. Ships are also equipped with young travelers’ lounges, game rooms and family hosts to ensure a fun experience. Prices for these cruises start at $3,959 per person.

Another returning favorite, Out on the Rivers, is Uniworld’s exclusive LGBTQ+ cruise, which will take place aboard the “Classic Christmas Markets” itinerary on December 8, 2025. Guests can expect special programming like LGBTQ+ performers, themed dance parties, and visits to Germany’s Christmas markets and fairytale villages. The cruise, aboard the River Duchess, offers prices starting at $3,779 per person.

Additionally, Uniworld’s Jewish Heritage Sailings will be available on select 2025 voyages of the “Delightful Danube and Prague” and “Remarkable Rhine and Historic Holland” itineraries. These sailings offer an in-depth exploration of Jewish history and culture with visits to significant sites such as museums, synagogues, and memorials. These itineraries appeal to those exploring their heritage and travelers interested in European history. Prices vary by itinerary.