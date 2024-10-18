Steering Issue Alters Itinerary of Silver Muse

A steering issue is affecting the Silver Muse during its current cruise, which started in Hong Kong on Oct. 15, 2024.

In a statement distributed onboard the luxury ship, Silversea confirmed the issue and informed guests of an itinerary change.

Offering a six-night cruise to Singapore, the Silver Muse is no longer scheduled to visit any ports of call during the voyage.

Instead, the ship remained docked overnight in Hong Kong before setting sail directly to Singapore on Oct. 16 at 11:00 AM.

While the cruise’s original itinerary featured a two-day visit to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, the ship is now scheduled to remain at sea for four days before arriving at its final destination.

In its statement, the company also said that, despite the steering problem, the Silver Muse remains safe and seaworthy.

“We’re sorry for the unplanned changes and are committed to keeping you informed should there be any additional changes to your itinerary as this situation remains fluid,” the company said.

Passengers onboard are being compensated with a four-day prorated refund based on the cruise fare originally paid.

“We take very seriously the trust you put in us to safeguard your travel experiences and recognize that your voyage has had interruptions,” Silversea said.

The company is also offering guests a four-day Future Cruise Credit (FCC) of the same amount that is being refunded.

After completing its summer deployment in Alaska, the Silver Muse repositioned to Asia in mid-September.

In early November, the 596-passenger vessel is scheduled to arrive in Australia for a winter cruise season in the region that includes itineraries departing from Sydney, Brisbane, Auckland, Melbourne and more.

As the first ship in a series that also includes the 2020-built Silver Moon and the 2021-built Silver Dawn, the Silver Muse was built by the Fincantieri shipyard and entered service in 2017.