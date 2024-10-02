Silversea to Develop 150-Room Hotel in Chile

Silversea has announced plans to develop a hotel in Puerto Williams, Chile.

According to a press release, the property will create an unrivaled experience for guests who explore Antarctica through the company’s Antarctica Bridge fly-cruise program.

The hotel will facilitate a frictionless journey in the region, Silversea said, allowing passengers to enjoy personalized service and hospitality throughout their voyage.

To be built in partnership with a consortium of Chilean investors, the 150-room hotel is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.

The start of construction was celebrated at a recent groundbreaking ceremony where the partners were joined by Chilean government representatives and key stakeholders.

“As we continue to push the boundaries on the ultimate vacation experience for our guests, this new hotel allows us to offer an unmatched Antarctic expedition that further enhances our diverse portfolio of world-class vacations across our brands,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group.

“Partnering with our experienced teams in Chile, we are providing guests with a unique opportunity to explore one of the world’s most breathtaking and remote destinations that advances our promise to deliver a lifetime of vacations,” he added.

Silversea is said to be the only cruise line that homeports from Puerto Williams during the Antarctica season.

Located in the sub-Antarctic zone of the Patagonia region of Chile at the southern tip of South America, Puerto Williams is an ideal gateway for travelers seeking to explore the world’s least visited continent, the company added.

“We’re thrilled to enhance the Antarctic travel experience by offering seamless journeys that remove traditional barriers for guests to this region,” said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea.

“This development not only differentiates us from other polar expeditions but also reaffirms our commitment to innovation and excellence as Silversea continues to set the standard in experiential luxury travel.”

Overlooking the Beagle Channel, the hotel will feature views of the water and snow-capped Patagonian mountains. Amenities will include a restaurant ideal for group gatherings, a bar and lounge, a fitness center and a gift shop showcasing handicrafts and art by local artisans.