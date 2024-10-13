Silver Nova Makes Inaugural Call to Kanazawa

Silversea’s Silver Nova made its inaugural call in Kanazawa, Japan, on October 9.

The 2023-built ship arrived while sailing its 14-night roundtrip voyage from Tokyo, which departed Tuesday, October 1.

The ship visited Kobe/Osaka, Japan; Hiroshima, Japan; Fukuoka, Japan; and Busan, South Korea before reaching Kanazawa.

The Silver Nova departed Kanazawa for Aomori, followed by Hakodate and is set to return toTokyo on October 15.

The Nova is set to operate several roundtrip voyages from Tokyo before heading to explore Australia and New Zealand for the winter.