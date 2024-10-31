Severe Flood Disrupts Cruise Operations in Valencia

The severe storm that hit Valencia on Oct. 30 is affecting cruise operations in the port of the Spanish town.

Offering a cruise in the Western Mediterranean, the MSC Seaside was the first ship to visit Valencia after the natural disaster, which caused unprecedented floods.

According to a letter sent to guests onboard, the vessel’s team decided to maintain the scheduled call at the port to accommodate the disembarkation and embarkation of guests.

Mentioning damage to the city’s infrastructure and lack of proper transportation, the company said that it doesn’t recommend transit passengers venture ashore.

“Last night, the region was struck by a catastrophic storm that caused severe flooding and tragically led to dozens of casualties, with many individuals still unaccounted for,” MSC said in the statement, which was signed by Seaside’s Master Danilo Cha.

“If you are disembarking, please consider that Valencia Airport is currently closed, with no indication of when it will reopen. The high-speed train to Madrid is currently not functioning either, while other public transportation services may be restricted,” the company continued.

“Considering these exceptional circumstances, we strongly recommend that transit guests remain onboard and enjoy MSC Seaside’s amenities as the city has been devastated by the flood, with infrastructure and services massively disrupted,” MSC added.

According to the statement, all shore excursions previously scheduled for the port have been cancelled due to the closure of multiple roads and the general unavailability of transportation options.

Affected passengers will receive a full refund of the tour fare in the form of onboard credit, the statement explained.

MSC also alerted passengers who decide to go ashore independently that transportation services between the ship and the city won’t be available.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Valencia as they begin efforts in the aftermath of this disaster,” the company added.

Valencia is scheduled to receive nine cruise ships over the next week, including the Celebrity Equinox, the Costa Pacifica and the Oosterdam on Nov. 1, 2024.

The Explorer of the Seas, the Explora II, the Borealis, the Marella Explorer, the Wind Surf and the Odyssey of the Seas are also set to visit the Spanish town before Nov. 7, 2024.