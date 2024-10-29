Selar to Offer Small Ship International Product

Selar is planning to offer a product that focuses on premium experiential luxury, as well as sustainability, when it launches service in 2026 with a new 36-guest ship

According to the company’s CEO and Founder, Sophie Galvagnon, the concept is built around a smaller ship..

“My vision is operating on a small scale,” she said, noting that vessels with several hundred passengers have a significant impact on remote areas.

Selar plans to sail to remote parts of the world, starting with year-round service in the Arctic from mid-2026.

Sustainable operations in remote regions require a smaller number of passengers, she said, noting that current expedition ships leave a significant human impact.

Having smaller ships also helps to create a better experience for guests onboard, Galvagnon said, using a 200-guest ship as an example.

“With that many guests, you have to go on rotations on zodiacs to go ashore or have expedition experiences. If you are sailing with just 36 passengers, everyone can go ashore at the same time,” she explained.

This allows all guests to have the same experience on shore, as well as extra time on destinations, Galvagnon added.

“They can get five to six hours ashore per day, while on bigger cruise ships, as you have so many rotations, the official time will be just two hours,” she continued.

With average prices ranging from 20,000 to 30,000 euros per person, Selar is reaching out internationally, Galvagnon said.

With a headquarters in France, Selar, the company is putting a focus on the UK and U.S. markets, she added.

“These two markets are very into adventure cruises, which will be our signature. Most of our voyages will be English speaking,” she explained.

A bigger focus on outdoor activities aims at attracting a younger crowd to the brand, Galvagnon continued.

“We hope to attract people aged from 30 to 70 years, whereas the bigger cruise ships go a little higher up in age.”