Seabourn Unveils 2026 Sailings Featuring Over 200 Destinations

Seabourn has revealed its 2026 itineraries, now on sale, sailing from March to December 2026, according to a press release.

During the 2026 season, the Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Quest and Seabourn Sojourn will visit more than 200 destinations in nearly 40 countries.

The program includes over 50 itineraries, with two special voyages offering passengers the opportunity to view the total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026.

“Our new 2026 voyages were thoughtfully, well curated with our guests in mind, featuring a great combination of Seabourn all-time favorites along with many new unique experiences,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

“With our private, yacht-like atmosphere, a personalized array of guest services, and captivating itineraries featuring boutique ports, there’s no better place to explore the world than on an ultra-luxury Seabourn ship. We invite our guests to join us and experience the best ultra-luxury travel experience at sea while exploring the world.”

The Seabourn Quest and Seabourn Sojourn will explore the Mediterranean from June to November 2026.

The Seabourn Ovation will tour the British Isles, Iceland, and the Norwegian Fjords before crossing the Atlantic to Canada and New England.

The Seabourn Encore will spend the summer in Alaska with seven-day itineraries, and will also offer sailings in Japan during the spring and fall.

Additionally, the Seabourn Ovation will feature two Southern Caribbean departures in March 2026.

2026 Seabourn Itinerary Highlights: