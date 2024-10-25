Sea Cloud Spirit to Homeport in Venice

Sea Cloud Cruises’ newest and largest ship, the Sea Cloud Spirit, will homeport in Venice for the first time in summer 2025, offering four nine-night roundtrip sailings, according to a press release.

These “Enchanting Croatian Coast” itineraries will feature six Croatian ports, two days of full sail in the Adriatic and an exclusive overnight stay in Venice’s Grand Canal. The sailings are set for July 24-August 2, August 2-11, August 11-20, and August 20-29, 2025.

The August 2-11 sailing includes a special performance by Travis Moser, making his Sea Cloud Spirit debut. Moser will perform travel-themed selections on Sea Cloud Spirit’s Steinway & Sons grand piano.

“Sailing was a passion of Marjorie Merriweather Post, creator of the original Sea Cloud, and these special Venice roundtrip sailings have been meticulously designed to pay homage to her love for traveling in this region under full sail,” said Mirell Reyes, president of Sea Cloud Cruises North America. “Post was also passionate about music, and we are thrilled to have Travis Moser join us on our first of hopefully many special Cabaret Cultivated Journeys performing in such beautiful space with our Steinway & Sons grand piano.”

“So much of the musical experience is the venue, connecting the audience in an intimate space and I cannot be more excited to do just that onboard the beautiful Sea Cloud Spirit sailing the Adriatic Sea from Venice,” said Moser about his 2025 Cultivated Journey performance. “I look forward to sharing this travel and musical experience with guests and will be counting the days until my accompanist and I board.”

The itinerary features stops in Sibenik, Dubrovnik, Korčula, Vis, Hvar and Rovinj. Guests will experience unique shore excursions, such as the waterfalls of Krka, and evening strolls on Venice’s Rialto Bridge before reboarding near the city’s historic sites.

Each voyage includes an open bar, all meals with wine and beer, water sports and gratuities. Fall Sale fares start at $8,545 per person with stateroom and suite credits available for bookings by December 20, 2024.