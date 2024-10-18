Scenic Launches 2026 European River Season

Scenic Cruises recently rolled out its 2026 Ultra-Luxury Europe River Cruising and Land Journeys program which is now available for booking, according to a press release.

This new season offers more opportunities for travelers to explore Europe year-round. Key highlights include new winter departures in February and early March 2026, allowing guests to explore Europe without the crowds. The line is also adding more seven-day voyages, featuring the return of the Charming Castles and Vineyards of the Rhine & Moselle itinerary.

Additionally, Scenic Group is introducing new land extensions, including options in Bavaria, London and Porto. Travelers can choose from six new Ultimate Journeys, ranging from 54 to 85 nights, which offer extended experiences across Europe aboard Scenic’s ships.

For those seeking festive experiences, there will be 18 Christmas Market sailings in November and December 2026, with extension options in Paris, Prague and Switzerland. Furthermore, six new spring departures along the Rhine are perfect for experiencing tulips, windmills and Belgian delights.