Quark Unveils 2026 Arctic Season: Ice, Fire and The Eclipse

Quark Expeditions has announced its 2026 Arctic season, marking 35 years of exploration in the region.

According to a press release, the new season offers the most diverse range of Arctic itineraries in the company’s history, with options to explore Svalbard, Greenland, Iceland and the Canadian Arctic.

These voyages will be carried aboard two of Quark’s ships, the Ultramarine and Ocean Explorer.

The season features two exclusive new itineraries: Iceland Circumnavigation: Helicopters, Glaciers and Volcanoes and Iceland to Greenland: A Total Solar Eclipse. These immersive journeys include experiences such as helicopter flights over Iceland’s volcanic landscapes, kayaking beneath the bird cliffs of Alkefjellet in Svalbard and witnessing a rare total solar eclipse from the remote High Arctic.

“Circumnavigating Iceland with Quark Expeditions offers an unmatched opportunity to explore the country’s most thrilling locations and hidden remote wildernesses,” said Beth Mercier, senior director of global partnership sales at Quark Expeditions.

“Guided by the most experienced expedition team in the industry, this exclusive all-inclusive itinerary offers guests everything from zodiac excursions and chartered visits to local communities and national parks to breathtaking helicopter flightseeing over Iceland’s dramatic landscapes. On-ship unlimited Wi-Fi and hand-crafted food and premium beverages are provided, offering the perfect blend of comfort and exploration in one seamless and expertly crafted voyage.”

The Iceland Circumnavigation: Helicopters, Glaciers, and Volcanoes is a 12-day adventure departing on July 27, 2026, aboard the Ultramarine. This journey offers an in-depth exploration of Iceland’s landscapes by land, sea and air, utilizing the ship’s twin-engine helicopters.

The 13-day Iceland to Greenland: Total Solar Eclipse voyage, sails aboard the Ultramarine. Departing from Reykjavik on August 6, 2026, this exclusive trip offers guests the opportunity to witness the longest total solar eclipse duration—2 minutes and 17.2 seconds—at East Greenland’s High Arctic. Eclipse experts David Baron and Michael Zeiler will join the voyage, providing in-depth insights to enhance the experience.

“I am beyond thrilled to join the legendary Michael Zeiler and the best expedition team in the industry for this once-in-a-lifetime journey,” said David Baron. “This will be my tenth total solar eclipse, and to witness such a breathtaking phenomenon amidst the otherworldly beauty of the Arctic promises to be truly magical. Chasing eclipses is all about embracing life and appreciating the planet we inhabit. I can’t think of a better way to do either than with Quark Expeditions on this extraordinary trip.”