Okaloosa Approves Contingent Contract to Acquire SS United States

Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and the SS United States Conservancy announced today that the Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners has approved a contingent contract to acquire the SS United States.

According to a press release, the deal could see the historic ocean liner converted into the world’s largest artificial reef.

The agreement is also said to include funding from the county to support the Conservancy’s establishment of a land-based museum that will provide divers, local residents and visitors an opportunity to learn about the legacy of the former ocean liner.

Once deployed off Destin-Fort Walton Beach, the 1952-built vessel would serve as a home for a diverse range of marine life, attracting divers and anglers from around the world, the Okaloosa County stated.

“The purchase of the SS United States will continue the growth of Destin-Fort Walton Beach’s robust artificial reef program, the most active and one of the largest vessel artificial reef collections in the United States,” it added.

The deal to acquire the vessel from the Conservancy could close in the coming weeks, contingent upon the conclusion of the current U.S. District Court-imposed mediation.

The vessel would then be moved from Philadelphia after initial preparations and a towing plan are completed.

A conservative allocation of up to $10.1 million is estimated for the acquisition, remediation, transport, and deployment of the historic ocean liner, as well as partial funding to help establish the Conservancy’s land-based museum and immersive experience.

“While the Conservancy has worked tirelessly for over a decade to secure a new home for the SS United States and repurpose the historic ocean liner as a floating, mixed-use development, a challenging court order evicting the ship from her current pier has compelled us to explore this alternative to scrapping,” stated Conservancy President Susan Gibbs.

“We are confident that the experienced and committed team in Okaloosa County fully appreciates the historic significance of the SS United States and our longstanding commitment to educating and exciting future generations about this unique expression of American maritime history and technological innovation,” she added.

Gibbs also noted that, after being converted to an artificial reef, the SS United States will become a historic attraction above and below the waterline.

“A land-based museum and immersive experience utilizing the latest technology will showcase her unique story and proud history. Converting the world’s fastest ship into the world’s largest artificial reef will write a new chapter for the SS United States as a world-class destination,” she explained.

The SS United States Conservancy’s future museum will encompass iconic components from the ship, including the vessel’s radar mast and at least one of its signature funnels, as well as items from the Conservancy’s collection.

“I am extremely proud of our team and the effort required to achieve this tremendous next step in bringing such a breathtaking vessel to the waters of Destin-Fort Walton Beach,” said Okaloosa County Board Chairman Paul Mixon.

“Our artificial reef system has shown impressive growth through the years, and this accomplishment confirms our commitment to remain good stewards of the environment while also enhancing our community’s status as a premier diving and fishing destination.”

“The SS United States will be an exciting addition to the many artificial reefs and wrecks available in Destin-Fort Walton Beach for divers to explore while providing essential habitat for the fishery that our fleet is so dependent on,” said Jennifer Adams, Tourism Director.

Once closed, the agreement would mark the start of a lengthy process that will include the cleaning and preparation of the ship.

It is expected to take more than a year to complete the necessary environmental remediation of the historic ocean liner and an additional six months to a year to arrange the vessel’s deployment.

The exact deployment location offshore Destin-Fort Walton Beach has not been determined, but it is projected to be deployed at a depth that will be widely accessible, providing opportunities for novice, intermediate and advanced technical divers.