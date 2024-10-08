Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Norwegian Cruise Line Appoints First Filipino Staff Captain

James Martinez

Norwegian Cruise Line has appointed Ryan James D. Martinez as its first Filipino staff captain, according to an article from CrewCenter.

Captain Ryan, who serves as the second-in-command aboard the Norwegian Gem, officially assumed the role on September 6, 2024. He began his career with Norwegian Cruise Line in 1998 as a Deckboy and has spent the last 25 years rising through the ranks.

The article highlights his promotion as a significant achievement for the Filipino maritime community, emphasizing the opportunities it presents for aspiring Filipino seafarers, inspiring them to pursue careers in the industry.

According to the article, this achievement also underscores the contributions of Filipino seafarers to the global maritime industry. Captain Ryan’s promotion is described as a proud moment for all Filipino mariners who contribute to the safety, success and smooth operations of ships worldwide.

