Montreal Celebrates Big Cruise Milestones

The Port of Montreal recently marked several key milestones for this cruise season with Holland America’s Volendam, the Viking Mars as well as a pair of Oceania ships.

Holland America’s Volendam completed its final turnaround for the season, while Viking Cruises’ Viking Mars arrived carrying the line’s 30,000th passenger to Montreal since it began visiting in 2016. Mr. and Mrs. Howell, the 30,000th and 30,001st passengers, embarked in New York for a 12-day voyage.

In addition, Oceania Cruises saw two of its ships, the Insignia and Nautica, in Montreal simultaneously, with the Nautica making its inaugural visit.

This occasion coincided with Oceania welcoming its 40,000th passenger to Montreal, Mr. and Mrs. Hemingway, who boarded the Nautica in Boston on September 25. A plaque exchange ceremony was held between Captain Giulio Ressa and officials from the Port of Montreal and Cruises Montreal to commemorate the occasion (pictured above).