Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Montreal Celebrates Big Cruise Milestones

Plaque Exchange

The Port of Montreal recently marked several key milestones for this cruise season with Holland America’s Volendam, the Viking Mars as well as a pair of Oceania ships. 

Holland America’s Volendam completed its final turnaround for the season, while Viking Cruises’ Viking Mars arrived carrying the line’s 30,000th passenger to Montreal since it began visiting in 2016. Mr. and Mrs. Howell, the 30,000th and 30,001st passengers, embarked in New York for a 12-day voyage.

In addition, Oceania Cruises saw two of its ships, the Insignia and Nautica, in Montreal simultaneously, with the Nautica making its inaugural visit. 

This occasion coincided with Oceania welcoming its 40,000th passenger to Montreal, Mr. and Mrs. Hemingway, who boarded the Nautica in Boston on September 25. A plaque exchange ceremony was held between Captain Giulio Ressa and officials from the Port of Montreal and Cruises Montreal to commemorate the occasion (pictured above).

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

67 Ships | 172,156 Berths | $57.1 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Access
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.