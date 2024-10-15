Mindelo Set to Open New Cruise Terminal

The Mindelo Cruise Terminal is nearing completion and is set to open later this year in Porto Grande, Cape Verde, according to the Association of Mediterranean Cruise Ports (MedCruise).

Located on São Vicente Island, the new terminal features a 400-meter-long berthing bay with a depth of up to 11 meters, allowing it to accommodate two ships simultaneously.

In addition, the facility will include a Welcome Building covering approximately 900 square meters, designed for visitor reception and processing, as well as administrative services.

The modern terminal incorporates advanced technology, including an onshore power supply system that will contribute to the decarbonization of port operations.

The project is co-financed by the ORIO Fund from the Netherlands and the OPEC Fund for International Development, underscoring its significance as a financially sustainable venture