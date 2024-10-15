Margaritaville Announces Unique Nassau Sailings

Margaritaville at Sea has announced new sailings to Nassau, Bahamas, starting January 2025, aboard the Paradise, departing from the Port of Palm Beach, Florida, according to a press release.

The itineraries will include the first-ever Sail and Splash ship-to-resort experience, in partnership with Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau, offering guests priority access to the resort’s amenities, including the Fins Up! Water Park.

“As we sail into 2025, we’re excited to add the vibrant city of Nassau to our growing list of island destinations,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea.

“In addition to this great new port of call, we’re offering guests a unique ship-to-resort experience, making it the ultimate quick getaway to paradise. Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau has exceptional amenities, including private access to a spectacular beach on turquoise waters, the thrilling Fins Up! Water Park, FlowRider, lazy river, multiple pools, and a variety of restaurant and bar options. We are excited to expand our offerings and provide new and loyal guests a reason to return to Paradise.”

The new two-, three- and four-night Sail and Splash trips to Nassau will provide guests with access to Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau, located about a 10-minute walk from the cruise port. Guests sailing aboard the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise will receive priority access to the resort’s amenities.

The Sail and Splash package can be added during booking for $99 per person. Other excursion options include tours of Nassau’s landmarks, culinary and music traditions, trips to Paradise Island, boating and snorkeling, among others.

“Through this one-of-a-kind partnership with Margaritaville at Sea, we’re thrilled to welcome cruise passengers to explore, relax, and enjoy our world-class amenities, taking their Margaritaville vacation to the next level,” said Zachary Frangos, general manager of Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau. “Whether lounging by the pool, splashing in the ocean, or enjoying the high-energy fun of our water park, guests won’t miss a beat as they bring their Margaritaville state of mind from the ship to our tropical resort paradise.”