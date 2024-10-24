Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Lindblad Unveils 69-Day Iceland to Japan Expedition

National Geographic Resolution

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions has launched its longest expedition yet, the 69-day “Epic Northwest Passage: From Iceland to Japan.”

Departing from Iceland, this voyage blends Viking history, Arctic exploration and Japanese culture. The itinerary takes travelers through Iceland and Greenland’s fjords, the Northwest Passage from Greenland to Alaska, the remote Aleutian Islands, and finally, Japan. Along the way, guests will experience wildlife, untouched landscapes and diverse cultural encounters, culminating in Japan’s mix of ancient traditions and modern innovations.

Itinerary highlights include:

  • Greenland’s Ilulissat Icefjord: Passengers will navigate between towering icebergs at this UNESCO World Heritage site, observing the Arctic’s natural environment.
  • Japan’s Samurai Districts: Visitors can explore samurai castles and districts in Matsue and Uwajima, providing insight into Japan’s feudal history.
  • Alaska’s Wildlife: In the Pribilof and Aleutian Islands, guests will encounter wildlife such as whiskered auklets, northern fur seals, Steller’s sea eagles, and brown bears. 

 

The new itinerary combines select 2026 voyages, such as the 19-day “Alaska to Japan: Ring of Fire to Ainu Culture” and the 16-day “Coastal Japan: Imperial Dynasties and Modern Culture.” Rates begin at $108,285 per person.

 

