Cruise Bharat Mission Launched to Boost India’s Cruise Tourism

India’s Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, officially launched the “Cruise Bharat Mission” at Mumbai port to harness the potential of cruise tourism in India, according to a press release.

The initiative seeks to double cruise passenger traffic by 2029, enhancing the country’s position as a global cruise destination.

Accompanied by Union Minister of State Shantanu Thakur, Sonowal unveiled the mission aboard the Empress.

The Cruise Bharat Mission will be implemented in three phases from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2029:

Phase 1 (October 1, 2024 – September 30, 2025): Focus on conducting studies, master planning and establishing cruise alliances with neighboring countries, along with modernizing existing cruise terminals and marinas.

Phase 2 (October 1, 2025 – March 31, 2027): Development of new cruise terminals and marinas to activate high-potential cruise locations.

Phase 3 (April 1, 2027 – March 31, 2029): Integration of all cruise circuits across the Indian Subcontinent, marking the maturation of the cruise ecosystem.

Key performance targets include increasing sea cruise passengers from 0.5 million in Phase 1 to 1 million by Phase 3, and expanding the number of sea cruise calls from 125 to 500. River cruise passengers are expected to rise from 0.5 million to 1.5 million, with international cruise terminals growing from 2 to 10. The initiative also aims to increase river cruise terminals from 50 to 100 and marinas from 1 to 5, generating significant employment growth from 0.1 million to 0.4 million by the final phase.

Sonowal said: “The ‘Cruise Bharat Mission’ is a watershed moment in the revamp of the cruise sector of India. Under the visionary leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the government is committed to harnessing the tremendous potential of the Blue Economy of India. Cruise, with its tremendous potential in our country, has remained unexplored for long. With this visionary mission, it is aimed at transforming our maritime landscape and harnessing the potential of India’s vast coastline and waterways through cruise tourism. Based on critical pillars of infrastructure development, amp up cruise experience for tourists and sustainability of resources, the three-phased mission will develop world-class infrastructure and enable the growth of cruise tourism and maritime trade.”

The mission is focused on the ongoing development of infrastructure and destinations, utilizing technology to create a seamless experience for embarkation, disembarkation, and destination visits. Moreover, the mission will facilitate the responsible engagement of regulatory agencies such as Customs, Immigration, CISF, State Tourism Departments, State Maritime Agencies, District Administrations and local police.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the government has been taking measures that witnessed a remarkable increase of 400 percent passenger footfall in cruise since 2014. The ‘Cruise Bharat Mission’ will further build on this as it aims to double volume of cruise calls from 254 in 2024 to 500 by 2030 and 1,100 by 2047. We are expecting rise in passengers from 4.6 lakh in 2024 to 5 million by 2047. The mission also aims to create 4 lakhs employment in the cruise sector during this period,” added Sonowal.

The Cruise India Mission focuses on three primary cruise segments. First, the Ocean and Harbor Cruise segment includes ocean cruises, encompassing both deep-sea and coastal voyages, as well as harbour-based yachting and sailing experiences.

Second, the River and Inland Cruise segment targets river and inland cruises that traverse canals, backwaters, creeks, and lakes.

Lastly, the Island Cruise segment emphasizes inter-island cruises, lighthouse tours, liveaboard experiences, expedition cruises, and boutique cruises to lesser-known destinations.

Shantanu Thakur, the Union Minister of State, MoPSW, added: “Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, this mission reflects the commitment of the Government to transform India into a world-class hub for cruise tourism. This mission aims to create a sustainable and vibrant ecosystem which will be beneficial for cruise operators, tourists and communities. This visionary mission will power India’s maritime sector which will open new vistas in tourism and harnessing the Blue Economy.”

The Cruise Bharat Mission outlines initiatives across five strategic pillars:

Sustainable Infrastructure & Capital: Develops world-class terminals, marinas, and water aerodromes while enhancing digitalization and decarbonization, including a National Cruise Infrastructure Masterplan 2047. Operations Including Technology Enabled: Streamlines embarkation and disembarkation with digital solutions like e-clearance and e-visa facilities. Cruise Promotion & Circuit Integration: Focuses on international marketing, linking cruise circuits, and hosting events such as the “Cruise India Summit.” Regulatory, Fiscal & Financial Policy: Creates tailored policies and regulations, including a National Cruise Tourism Policy. Capacity Building and Economic Research: Promotes skill development and youth employment in the cruise industry.

The event also featured participation from key leaders in the cruise industry, including Rahul Narvekar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, T.K. Ramchandran, Secretary of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India, and Jurgen Bailom, CEO of Cordelia Cruises, among other dignitaries.