On Sunday, October 13, Las Palmas Cruise Port welcomed the Costa Diadema for its inaugural visit, according to a press release.

The Costa Diadema was sailing its a 10-day voyage that began in Barcelona, Spain. The 2,700-guest ship made stops in ports such as Marseille, Savona, Málaga and Cádiz before reaching Las Palmas.

The itinerary also includes calls in Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria. The journey ended in Barcelona on October 18.