Changes Slated for Star Princess Include Casino, New Outdoor Areas

Princess Cruises has unveiled new features for Star Princess, the second Sphere Class ship set to debut in fall 2025.

The Star Princess will incorporate several enhancements, including non-smoking casino areas, expanded dining venues and leisure experiences.

“After the overwhelming response to Sun Princess, we are excited to debut her sister ship, Star Princess, with added enhancements to elevate the guest experience,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “From expanded non-smoking casino areas to new spaces for relaxation and recreation, Star Princess will deliver an unforgettable vacation for all when she launches in fall 2025.”

New Highlights aboard the Star Princess: