Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Changes Slated for Star Princess Include Casino, New Outdoor Areas

Star Princess

Princess Cruises has unveiled new features for Star Princess, the second Sphere Class ship set to debut in fall 2025.

The Star Princess will incorporate several enhancements, including non-smoking casino areas, expanded dining venues and leisure experiences.

“After the overwhelming response to Sun Princess, we are excited to debut her sister ship, Star Princess, with added enhancements to elevate the guest experience,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “From expanded non-smoking casino areas to new spaces for relaxation and recreation, Star Princess will deliver an unforgettable vacation for all when she launches in fall 2025.”

New Highlights aboard the Star Princess:

  • Expanded Non-Smoking Casino Areas: The casino will feature 68 additional slot machines in designated non-smoking sections for a smoke-free gaming experience.
  • O’Malley’s Irish Pub Expansion: The venue will add 32 seats, accommodating more guests for traditional Irish food, live music, and a selection of beers and whiskeys.
  • Expanded Love by Britto: The art-inspired dining venue will add 20 seats, allowing guests to enjoy a unique seven-course fusion menu by artist Romero Britto and Chef Rudi Sodamin.
  • New SkyDeck Sports Court & Track: The SkyDeck will feature a new sports court for pickleball and basketball, along with a jogging track, splash pad, and shaded relaxation areas.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

67 Ships | 172,156 Berths | $57.1 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Access
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.