Changes Slated for Star Princess Include Casino, New Outdoor Areas

Princess Cruises has unveiled new features for Star Princess, the second Sphere Class ship set to debut in fall 2025.
The Star Princess will incorporate several enhancements, including non-smoking casino areas, expanded dining venues and leisure experiences.
“After the overwhelming response to Sun Princess, we are excited to debut her sister ship, Star Princess, with added enhancements to elevate the guest experience,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “From expanded non-smoking casino areas to new spaces for relaxation and recreation, Star Princess will deliver an unforgettable vacation for all when she launches in fall 2025.”
New Highlights aboard the Star Princess:
- Expanded Non-Smoking Casino Areas: The casino will feature 68 additional slot machines in designated non-smoking sections for a smoke-free gaming experience.
- O’Malley’s Irish Pub Expansion: The venue will add 32 seats, accommodating more guests for traditional Irish food, live music, and a selection of beers and whiskeys.
- Expanded Love by Britto: The art-inspired dining venue will add 20 seats, allowing guests to enjoy a unique seven-course fusion menu by artist Romero Britto and Chef Rudi Sodamin.
- New SkyDeck Sports Court & Track: The SkyDeck will feature a new sports court for pickleball and basketball, along with a jogging track, splash pad, and shaded relaxation areas.