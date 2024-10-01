Carnival Welcomes 7 Millionth Guest from New Orleans

Carnival Cruise Line announced it has welcomed more than seven million guests from the Port of New Orleans since launching its year-round service in 1994, according to a press release.

The milestone was celebrated when the Litteral family from Georgia boarded the Carnival Valor on Monday, September 30, becoming the seven millionth guests to sail with Carnival from the port.

Thomas and Julie Litteral, along with their children, Zachary and Zoey, are loyal Carnival cruisers. During this voyage on the Carnival Valor, 12-year-old Zachary also achieved Diamond VIFP status, Carnival’s highest loyalty tier, joining his parents at this elite level.

The family was welcomed onboard by Captain Antonio Modaffari, and the ship’s crew led a special celebration marking the seven millionth embarkation.

“Sharing this landmark embarkation in New Orleans with loyal guests, a family that clearly loves the fun they find when they sail with us, makes this moment truly special,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“Seven million guests cruising with us from Port NOLA signifies our unwavering commitment as the market leader in this vibrant city. Just after celebrating 30 years of year-round service here this spring, we’re proud to continue building on our important partnership with the New Orleans community.”

Carnival Cruise Line operates two ships, the Carnival Valor and Carnival Liberty, year-round from New Orleans, carrying 400,000 guests annually from New Orleans.