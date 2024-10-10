Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Additional 2026-27 Sailings From Miami

Carnival Cruise Line is expanding the schedules of the Carnival Magic and the Carnival Sunrise from PortMiami, the company announced in a press release.

According to Carnival, the vessels will provide guests with more options to book future cruise vacations throughout 2026 and into early 2027.

Both ships will offer itineraries from PortMiami to an array of destinations in the Caribbean and the Bahamas, including Carnival’s upcoming private destination, Celebration Key.

“These sailings build on our strong deployment plan from the Cruise Capital of the World for 2026-27,” said Fred Stein, vice president of itinerary planning for Carnival.

“Year-round from PortMiami, our guests have an incredibly diverse range of itineraries to choose from as they plan their next fun and memorable cruise vacation.”

The Carnival Magic will sail a variety of itineraries from Miami and will continue year-round service from the port with both six- and eight-night cruise options.

Many of the ship’s itineraries will visit Celebration Key, which will debut in 2025 as Carnival’s private destination on the island of Grand Bahama.

Six-night Eastern Caribbean cruises depart on Sundays and include visits to ports like Amber Cove, Grand Turk and Celebration Key or Half Moon Cay, a private destination set for a major expansion project.

Sailing to the Western Caribbean, the Carnival Magic offers six-night cruises that feature stops in Montego Bay and Grand Cayman, as well as Celebration Key.

The ship is also scheduled to sail eight-night Southern Caribbean itineraries that explore Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao, as well as eight-night Eastern Caribbean routes that visit ports such as San Juan, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Half Moon Cay.

For guests looking for four- and five-night cruises, the Carnival Sunrise provides a variety of options from PortMiami, Carnival Cruise Line said.

The ship’s itineraries sail to both the Bahamas and the Caribbean, visiting Celebration Key and Half Moon Cay.

Four-night cruises mostly depart on Thursdays and include stops at Half Moon Cay, Princess Cays, Celebration Key or Nassau.

Additionally, the Sunrise will sail various five- and one six-night itineraries, with select sailings featuring destinations like Grand Turk, Grand Cayman and Ocho Rios.

Already open for reservations from PortMiami in 2026-27 are cruises onboard the Carnival Celebration and the Carnival Horizon.