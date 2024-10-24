Blake Lively’s Betty Booze and Betty Buzz Join Princess Collection

Princess Cruises is expanding its “Love Line Premium Liquors” collection with the addition of Betty Booze and Betty Buzz by actress Blake Lively.

The premium drinks will be available across all 16 ships in the Princess fleet in the coming months.

“Blake’s commitment to delivering high-quality drinks with the cleanest ingredients matches our passion to delivering our guests the highest quality experiences grounded in passion, creativity and authenticity,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “With the addition of Betty Booze and Betty Buzz to our exclusive ‘Love Line Liquors Collection,’ we are giving our guests something exciting and new while also expanding drink options to better serve modern, healthy and active lifestyle preferences.”

Betty Booze offers low-alcohol, ready-to-drink canned cocktails, while Betty Buzz features gluten-free, non-alcoholic sparkling sodas and mixers, all made from high-quality, clean ingredients. Guests can enjoy these beverages as part of the Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages:

Selection includes:

Betty Booze Sparkling Bourbon with Peach Honey Mint

Betty Booze Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso

Betty Booze Sparkling Tequila with Smoky Pineapple

Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime

Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon

Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit

Betty Buzz Ginger Beer

Betty Buzz has garnered over 3 billion media impressions and 7 million social impressions year-to-date, ranking in the top 10 of the soft drinks category and #3 on Amazon’s best sellers list during Prime Day 2024. The brand has received over 60 industry awards and is available in over 8,000 locations nationwide. Meanwhile, Betty Booze has earned over 7 billion media impressions and 70 million social impressions, achieved a top 10 ranking in RTD at Total Wine, and has won 12 industry awards. It is available in over 6,000 locations across the country.