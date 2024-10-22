Ambassador Hosts Travel Agents on Norwegian Fjord Trip

Ambassador Cruise Line hosted 14 travel agents onboard the Ambience for a seven-night fam trip to Norway’s fjordlands, according to a press release.

The cruise departed from London Cruise Terminal on September 26, led by Beth Barker, trade support manager, and Andrew Santry, business development executive. The itinerary included stops in Stavanger, Eidfjord, Flam and Bergen, where agents explored the ship, sampled its cuisine and enjoyed entertainment and destination experiences. Highlights included a Captain’s Welcome, a Q&A with department heads, and activities like Norwegian kayaking, cider tasting and a rib safari in Flam.

Karen Cameron, deputy head of trade at Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “With 60 percent of our sales through the trade, our partners are the backbone of our success. The Fam Trip offered us a great opportunity to say thanks to some of our key partners, courtesy of this fabulous autumnal visit to the fjords onboard Ambience, our first lady of the sea. We appreciate all the incredible work they do for us and realize that there’s nothing like experiencing a product first-hand. Our team had a great time showcasing the best of what Ambassador has to offer as our agent friends ‘enjoyed themselves’ while learning more about our unique product on this incredible Ambassador sailing.”

Ambassador Cruise Line has strengthened its support for trade partners by expanding its trade team, increasing Fam Trips and ship visits, and introducing new tools like training resources and digital channels. In 2024, the company hosted over 600 agents on ship visits and 50 partners on Fam Trips between July and October.