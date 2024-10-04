AmaWaterways Unveils Progress in Colombia Ahead of 2025 Launch

AmaWaterways has announced updates regarding the inaugural sailing of its first ship in Colombia, the AmaMagdalena, now rescheduled to March 15, 2025, to complete infrastructure improvements on the Magdalena River, according to a press release.

AmaWaterways has been working with local communities and officials to build the required infrastructure along the Magdalena River. The company added that this adjustment allows it to enhance the cruising experience in this new destination while ensuring authentic connections to the region’s culture and heritage for its guests. The line plans to introduce special onboard offerings for the occasion as well as nine custom-designed excursion boats for exploring the rarely-visited parts of Colombia.

“This is the first time a major river cruise line is offering a journey of this nature on the Magdalena River. We’ve encountered challenges that are simply part of being pioneers,” said Rudi Schreiner, co-founder and president of AmaWaterways. “Opening a new river to the world is not easy, but it’s exactly these kinds of bold steps that allow us to offer our guests new experiences.”

Guests impacted by the delay can rebook for a different destination or postpone their trip to later in 2025.

“We’re offering our guests the chance to experience Colombia like never before,” said Kristin Karst, co-founder and executive vice-president of AmaWaterways. “Until now, exploring the Magdalena River region with comfort and ease was complicated, if not impossible. Our cruises are changing that, offering the seamless experience AmaWaterways is known for, while also providing exclusive access to culturally significant and often inaccessible destinations.”

“Our journey here isn’t just about exploration; it’s about forging new paths for our guests while contributing to the growth and development of the region,” added Karst. “Economic growth, infrastructure development and community empowerment are at the heart of what we do in Colombia.”

The launch of AmaMelodia, the second ship on the Magdalena River, remains on track for June 2025.