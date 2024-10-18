AmaWaterways Adds Four ‘Soulful Experience’ Sailings

AmaWaterways has unveiled four new itineraries for 2025, including its debut in Colombia, with cruises designed to celebrate Black heritage and culture, according to a press release.

The itineraries take guests to destinations with deep African historical ties: Egypt’s Nile River (May 14), France’s Provence region (August 21), Portugal’s Douro River (November 14), and Colombia’s Magdalena River (October 18). Guests who book any of these voyages by December 31, 2024, can save up to 20 percent on cruise fares and enjoy special fixed-rate airfare through AmaWaterways’ AirPlus program.

Each “Soulful Experience” cruise features excursions that honor Black history and culture. Guests will enjoy nightly entertainment alongside fellow travelers with a shared interest in exploring Black heritage.

The 11-night Secrets of Egypt and The Nile begins in Cairo on May 14, 2025, with a three-night stay that includes tours of the Egyptian Museum, the Alabaster Mosque and the pyramids of Memphis. Guests will then embark on a seven-night Nile cruise aboard the AmaDahlia, visiting Luxor, Aswan and other ancient sites, featuring exclusive experiences such as a private tour of Queen Nefertari’s tomb and a visit to a Nubian village.

The Colors of Provence itinerary departs on August 21, 2025, with a 10-night journey through France’s Provence region aboard the AmaKristina. Highlights include visits to the Blachère Foundation, a truffle farm, and a Roman ruin, plus time in Paris exploring Black cultural landmarks such as Montmartre’s jazz history and the Monument to the Abolition of Slavery.

For Portugal, the Enticing Douro itinerary, departing November 14, 2025, offers a three-night stay in Lisbon, where guests will explore the city’s African heritage before embarking on a seven-night cruise along the Douro River aboard the AmaSintra. Along the way, guests will enjoy local cuisine, port wines and exclusive African and Brazilian food tastings.

Finally, the Magic of Colombia itinerary introduces AmaWaterways’ first sailing on the Magdalena River. Departing on October 18, 2025, this seven-night cruise will explore the rich Black history of Colombia, featuring cultural performances in Barranquilla, tours of historic sites and visits to neighborhoods like Cartagena’s Getsemaní.