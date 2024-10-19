Albatros to Offer First Halal Cruise to Antarctica in 2026

Albatros Expeditions announced its first Halal-certified cruise to Antarctica scheduled to set sail in 2026.

All food served onboard will be Halal with all traces of non-Halal substances removed from the ship before the start of the cruise. Galley staff will receive training in Halal food handling and preparation and Muslim crew will be available in the galley during the voyage.

Sailing roundtrip from Ushuaia, Argentina aboard the Ocean Albatros, the expedition will navigate the Drake Passage to the South Shetland Islands and then proceed to the Antarctic Peninsula through the Gerlache Strait.

Ashore, travelers can look forward to activities such as wet landings with waterproof boots provided, Zodiac cruising in groups of 10, and wildlife spotting, including penguins, seals and humpback whales. Other activities include kayaking, available at an additional cost.

Before and after shore excursions, guests can change into their waterproof gear in the Mudroom, where all the equipment will be provided, including parka jackets and boots.

Guests will also be treated to a ship tour as well as some non-alcoholic versions of popular cocktails (mocktails) to commemorate the end of the journey.

Prices for the 10-day Halal Cruise to Antarctica start at $12,195 based on double occupancy. Guests who book now can take advantage of the 50 percent early bird offer.