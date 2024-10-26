AdventureSmith Teams Up with PolarQuest for Arctic Expeditions

AdventureSmith Explorations has announced a new partnership with PolarQuest to expand its offerings to Arctic destinations, including Svalbard, Greenland and Norway, according to a press release.

The collaboration aims to provide travelers with access to these remote regions through intimate, small-ship expeditions.

“For over 20 years, AdventureSmith Explorations has matched guests with boutique ships that offer unique experiences and may not make the radar of most travelers,” said Todd Smith, AdventureSmith Explorations founder and president.

“Our adventurous clients seek out these small-ship experiences the world over, and ships under 50 passengers are somewhat of a rarity in the polar regions. Our new partnership with PolarQuest increases our ability to offer our travelers Arctic vessels of this size by 200 percent—which is precisely what some of our guests are looking for.”

A founding member of the Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators (AECO), PolarQuest has been offering small ship tours in the Arctic for 25 years. Onboard, guests can enjoy saunas and wood-fired hot tubs, and have the option to adjust the trip itinerary and daily stops based on favorable weather or wildlife conditions.

“Our small ships are designed to provide an intimate, immersive experience, allowing our guests to truly connect with the environment while leaving less of a trace,” said Niklas Nilsson, PolarQuest travel consultant. “Imagine arriving in a remote settlement in Greenland, home to just a handful of families, where life moves in harmony with nature and traditions are deeply rooted in the Arctic landscape. Now imagine experiencing this with just 11 fellow travelers instead of hundreds. This is the magic of small ship expeditions with PolarQuest.”