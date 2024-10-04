Across Oceans Group Partners With DigiValet

Across Oceans Group (AOG) has announced a new partnership with DigiValet, which supplies smart guest experience technology.

AOG, a leading cruise consulting firm, will now guide DigiValet as it aims to enter the cruise market utilizing its innovation center in India and offices in key cities worldwide, including New York, Las Vegas, London, Dubai, Riyadh, Singapore, Manila, Bangkok, and Shanghai.

“Our collaboration with DigiValet marks a significant advancement in our commitment to delivering unparalleled guest experiences,” stated Douglas Diggle, president of Across Oceans Group. “With decades of experience in air-sea technology, I have previously provided in-room entertainment and guest revenue solutions to industry leaders such as Celebrity, Disney, Seabourn, and AIDA.”

“We are excited to partner with Across Oceans Group, a leader in luxury hospitality, as we strategically enter the global cruise industry,” added Rahul Salgia, president of DigiValet. “Their unmatched expertise will be crucial in tailoring our technology to meet the specific needs of cruise travelers, driving our mission of delivering exceptional, personalized experiences.”

DigiValet’s clients include Ritz Carlton, Bulgari Hotel Paris, Aman New York, Wynn Las Vegas, and Raffles Singapore.

The DigiValet platform provides a comprehensive suite of functionalities, including room controls, seamless check-in and check-out processes, lighting adjustments, safety protocols, and personalized service requests—all accessible through an intuitive mobile app and sophisticated in-room technology.