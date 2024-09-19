Virgin Partners with Ideagen for Medical Management Agreement

Virgin Voyages and Ideagen are initiating a new medical management agreement, the global compliance software company announced in a press release.

Described as groundbreaking, the deal is said to be one of the most comprehensive medical management agreements in the cruise industry.

The parties will introduce innovative solutions, as well as industry firsts, while adhering to the applicable policies, procedures, and regulations of their respective organizations, Ideagen added in a statement.

“We know that the primary concern of our cruise and commercial maritime customers is the safety and wellbeing of their guests and crew members,” said Ben Dorks, CEO of Ideagen.

“Complex regulations, the shift toward value-based care, and mounting administrative burdens are leaving many cruise lines feeling overwhelmed, creating a level of uncertainty. With Ideagen’s technology and services, those burdens are lifted, and the way is paved to inform and influence the design and implementation of improved and modernized cruise ship medicine solutions at a global and regional level to promote health for all,” he added.

As part of the agreement, Ideagen will work with Virgin Voyages to deliver technology and customization of Ideagen’s maritime software, the Ideagen Tritan.

According to the software company, the collaboration offers a significant opportunity as it introduces lower fixed costs and improved service levels, generating new revenue streams while navigating the healthcare landscape.

“We’re therefore delighted to be supporting Virgin Voyages in navigating the complexities of ensuring safety at sea, strengthening the measures they already have in place, but also streamlining the full process of medical management to bring efficiency benefits while maintaining high standards,” Dorks said.

“We are excited to partner with Ideagen. As Virgin Voyages expands in 2025 with new itineraries, destinations, and the delivery of its fourth ship, the Brilliant Lady, to the fleet, Ideagen Tritan offers an extended network to support all our medical requirements,” said Sally Barford, AVP of Medical and Procurement Partnerships at Virgin Voyages.

“This partnership will ensure that we continue to offer our Sailors the best medical care and support at sea,” she added.