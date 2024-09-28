Up Norway Teams up with Havila Voyages to Offer Coastal Adventure

Up Norway has partnered with Havila Voyages to offer an exclusive coastal adventure that combines sustainable luxury with immersive cultural experiences in Norway, according to a press release.

The collaboration offers a range of activities designed to foster a deeper connection to Norway’s traditions and landscapes. Travelers can engage in experiences such as exploring traditional food customs, arctic dog sledding, enjoying the northernmost breakfast at the North Cape Plateau, seeking the Northern Lights, participating in cheese-making, experiencing a fjord sauna and natural cold plunge ritual and enjoying a midnight sun picnic dinner.

The Premium Lofoten Hop-on/Hop-off Journey provides a seven- to eight-day adventure that takes guests from Kirkenes in northern Norway down the west coast to Trondheim.

Onboard, guests will stay in Junior Suite accommodations featuring private balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows. In Lofoten, they can choose to hop off the ship for two or three nights in an authentic rorbu fisherman’s cottage, where they can explore the region through guided hikes, local food experiences, and seasonal adventures curated by Up Norway. Travelers can expect authentic and immersive experiences that showcase local nature, culture, architecture, and art.

Prices for the eight-day Premium Lofoten Hop-on/Hop-off Journey start at $7,201 USD per person.