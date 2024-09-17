TUI Names Robbie Williams Feel-Good Ambassador for Mein Schiff Relax

TUI Cruises has announced a multi-year partnership with international singer Robbie Williams, naming him as the feel-good ambassador for their new ship, Mein Schiff Relax.

Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises, said: “To get even more people excited about Mein Schiff and the new InTUItion class in particular, we are excited to embark on a partnership with the platinum-selling artist Robbie Williams. We are really delighted that he has decided to join us in presenting the new Mein Schiff Relax to our guests. He is right when he says: Relaxing rocks. On Mein Schiff Relax, we have taken pleasure, freedom, experiences and those very special feel-good moments to a whole new level.”

Williams added: “I’m constantly travelling, jumping from one hotel to the next. So, what could be better than exploring the world on a cruise and always having your feel-good hotel with you? My life is turbulent, and I’ve learnt how important it is to have places to retreat to in order to relax. The new Mein Schiff Relax with its many wonderful places to unwind is perfect for this. All I can say is: Relaxing rocks.”

Set to debut in 2025, Mein Schiff Relax is the first vessel in the InTUItion class, currently under construction at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Italy.