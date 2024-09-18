TUI Advances Climate Goals with First Shore Power Connection in Stockholm

The Mein Schiff 7 connected to Stockholm’s shore power system for the first time on Tuesday in the presence of politicians and media.

This milestone brings the total number of port calls using shore power across the Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd fleets in 2024 to 59, with plans to reach 70 by year’s end, the company said in a statement..

According to the company, the use of shore power is a key part of TUI Cruises’ strategy to reduce emissions and achieve climate-neutral cruises by 2030 and net-zero operations by 2050.

In addition to expanding shore power use, TUI Cruises is actively supporting port infrastructure development by providing technical expertise and collaborating on funding applications. Six of the seven Mein Schiff vessels and four of Hapag-Lloyd’s ships are currently equipped for shore power, with Mein Schiff 3 scheduled for retrofitting in 2025.

TUI Cruises’ decarbonization roadmap also includes the introduction of low-emission fuels, energy efficiency measures, and innovative technologies. By 2030, the company aims to reduce its CO2 emissions by 27.5 percent compared to 2019, making it the first cruise line to have its climate targets validated by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).

Additionally, the Mein Schiff 7 is designed to run on green methanol in the future, a fuel derived from renewable energy sources, which could make its propulsion system nearly CO2-neutral. This development reflects TUI Cruises’ commitment to pioneering sustainable practices and cutting-edge technology in its journey toward climate-friendly operations.