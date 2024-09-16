Silversea and Les Roches Welcome First Students to Program

The first group of students has officially started the postgraduate diploma in Cruise Line Management, a program developed by Silversea and Les Roches.

Carlos Diez de la Lastra Buiges, CEO of Les Roches Global, and Heidi Wenger, senior director of fleet HR and crewing at Silversea, welcomed the new students at Les Roches in Marbella.

This first-of-its-kind program aligns with Royal Caribbean Group’s SEA the Future initiative, aiming to inspire future generations. The course equips students with the skills to manage onboard operations, marketing, revenue management and other commercial aspects of the cruise industry.

The Postgraduate Diploma in Cruise Line Management emphasizes practical and managerial training, a core strength of Les Roches, with additional hands-on experience provided by Silversea. Graduates will have opportunities for employment with Silversea.

During the first semester, students will follow a curriculum centered on cruise operations, luxury guest experiences, luxury accommodation, food and beverage management, sales and revenue strategies and maritime law. After completing this phase of the program, students will have the option to gain practical industry experience through an immersion period with Silversea.