Sea Cloud Cruises Expands North America Sales Team

Sea Cloud Cruises has expanded its North American field sales team by appointing two new sales managers, Amy Kreston and Macen Stripling, according to a press release.

Reporting to Vice President of Sales Kevin Smith, Kreston and Stripling will focus on building relationships with consortia, travel advisors and groups as the line continues to grow its presence in the region.

“As Sea Cloud Cruises continues to adjust and tailor our onboard experience to North American guest preferences including new all-inclusive fares, the additions of Amy and Macen will help us to tell our story to travel advisors,” said Sea Cloud Cruises Vice President of Sales Kevin Smith.

“Sea Cloud Cruises is committed to this market, investing in talent to serve our valued advisor partners and look forward to welcoming both onboard.”

Based in San Diego, Kreston brings over a decade of experience in luxury vacation rental sales to Sea Cloud Cruises, where she will apply her expertise in travel sales and marketing to develop key industry partnerships.

Meanwhile, Stripling, located in Dallas/Fort Worth, joins with a background that includes six years at American Airlines Vacations, most recently as inside sales manager, and will leverage his strong relationships with travel partners across North America.