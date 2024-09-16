Saga Challenges Stereotypes with New ‘You’re Still Not Wrong’ TV Ad

Saga has launched a new TV ad titled “You’re Still Not Wrong” to dispel common misconceptions about cruising for older adults, according to a press release.

The ad, featuring British actor Nicholas Farrell, humorously challenges stereotypes, showing that cruise passengers do more than nap and eat buffet food. Through witty commentary and contrasting visuals, Farrell highlights the vibrant experiences on Saga cruises, such as enjoying G&Ts and attending carnivals in exotic destinations. The ad aims to reshape perceptions of cruising for older travelers.

Watch the commercial here.

Hannah Fisher, chief marketing officer, said: “This ad really challenges perceptions of cruising as ‘old-fashioned’ and is very much focused on people who, as they age, live a life very different to how their parents did. It showcases an array of what we have on offer, such as fine dining, health and fitness classes and a general sense of the good life. All-inclusive boutique luxury, under one roof.”

Saga’s latest ad campaign highlights its boutique cruise experience, blending luxury with fun. The message emphasizes that Saga Cruises offer more than what people might expect—balancing relaxation with various onshore experiences. Aboard the ship, passengers can enjoy a range of activities, from expert talks and craft classes to gym sessions led by fitness expert Derrick Errol Evans (Mr. Motivator). The ad conveys that guests can tailor their cruise experience to be as exciting or as laid-back as they prefer.

The new ad is accompanied by social, digital and print advertising campaigns.