Royal Caribbean and Wartsila Sign Five-Year Agreement

Wärtsilä has entered into a five-year Lifecycle Agreement with Royal Caribbean Group, encompassing 37 of the company’s cruise ships, the company announced in a press release.

The agreement aims to enhance the performance, reliability and availability of the ships’ engines, improving operational efficiency and advancing Royal Caribbean’s sustainability objectives.

“This agreement is a testament to the mutual efforts and dedication of both the Royal Caribbean Group and Wärtsilä teams. It not only solidifies our exemplary long-term partnership but also elevates our collaboration to new heights. Together, we are committed to achieving the highest operational reliability and meeting the strictest sustainability and decarbonization standards in the cruise industry,” said Roger Holm, president of Wärtsilä Marine and Executive Vice President at Wärtsilä Corporation.

“Collaborations, with longtime partners like Wärtsilä, serve as a cornerstone in our joint efforts to accelerate reliable and sustainable operations and future initiatives. It provides a solid framework for sustained collaboration and will have a meaningful impact on ensuring our fleet’s sustainable operations, which is vitally important for us and our industry,” added Palle Laursen, executive vice president and head of marine for Royal Caribbean Group.

The contract includes both scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, along with Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight service, provided through its global Expertise Centres. Expert Insight utilizes AI technology for predictive maintenance, enhancing asset efficiency and reducing operating costs and emissions.

Additionally, the agreement features a performance-based model. Under this model, improvements from optimal operation and maintenance practices will be shared between Royal Caribbean Group and Wärtsilä.