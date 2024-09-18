Rouen to Host Major Cruise Calls in September 2024; Prepares for Busy 2025

September 2024, Rouen, the historic capital of Normandy, will host a series of cruise calls. From September 26 to 28, the Azamara Onward, Crystal Symphony and Hanseatic Nature will dock on the Seine River, offering guests an extended stay to explore Rouen’s offerings, according to a statement.

The Azamara Onward’s maiden call on September 4, 2024, marked a significant milestone for Rouen. This will be followed by Crystal Symphony on September 22 and Hanseatic Nature on September 28.

During the overnight stays, travelers can discover the city’s medieval streets, architectural marvels and cultural landmarks. Highlights include the Rouen Cathedral and historical sites related to Joan of Arc. Guests can also embark on exclusive excursions to nearby Paris, Versailles and Giverny.

In 2025, the port of Rouen anticipates even more cruise arrivals.

Scheduled calls include: