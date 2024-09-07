Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Riviera River Cruises Offers Full Commission on Late Cancellations

Geoffrey Chaucer

Riviera River Cruises will now pay full commission to travel advisors for bookings canceled within 15 days of departure, according to a press release.

While clients will lose 100 percent of their booking cost for cancellations within this period, advisors will still receive full commission on the Riviera portion of the itinerary.

 “With this change, travel advisors will no longer lose their commission when a client cancels in the days before their cruise departs,” said Marilyn Conroy, executive vice president of sales and marketing for North America, Riviera River Cruises. “From not selling directly to advisors’ clients to a partnership that assists with flight and hotel arrangements, and incentives like bonus commission and gift cards, it’s another way we at Riviera are dedicated to the agency community.”

Additionally, the company has partnered with Tourcrafters, a subsidiary of Auto Europe, to help advisors arrange flights and hotels for clients traveling from North America.

