Riviera River Cruises Announces New Ship and New Itineraries for 2026

Riviera River Cruises has announced several new offerings for 2026, including the launch of a new ship, five themed itineraries and a dedicated departure for solo travelers.

According to a press release, the new ship will feature the line’s largest-ever suites and introduce a third restaurant onboard.

Among the new itineraries are cruises along the Rhine as well as food and wine experiences across Europe and music and art-themed voyages on the Danube. A solo traveler departure will also be available in Germany.

[For a complete overview of the market, see the new 2025 European River Market Report by Cruise Industry News.]

In addition, all 2026 European river cruises are now available for booking at a 50 percent discount, valid through November 30, 2024.

“As we launch sales for 2026, we have a lot to offer that’s new, from a spacious ship with a third dining venue to itineraries focused on nature, gardens, gastronomy, music and art, and a cruise through Germany for solo travelers,” said Marilyn Conroy, executive vice president of sales and marketing, North America for Riviera River Cruises. “And through November, all 2026 departures are available for half off. If your clients are considering a European river cruise, now is a great time to book.”

The new Riviera Resplendence will offer a range of amenities and accommodations across four decks. Key features include a new split-level bar and restaurant, a third restaurant, Mosaic, offering tasting menus inspired by Europe’s rivers, and Riviera’s largest-ever suites. Additional amenities include a sun deck with a pool, a bistro with an open kitchen, a fitness center and a spa and wellness area. The ship’s 89 cabins, accommodating 178 passengers, will feature convertible double beds and rain showers. Grand suites will be the largest at 344 square feet, with balconies and seating areas.

New themed 2026 itineraries include:

Gardens & Natural Beauty of the Rhine: An eight-day itinerary featuring 11 experiences, departing May through October 2026, starting at $3,599 per person. Highlights include the Rhine Gorge, vineyards in Rüdesheim, castle gardens and the Rose Garden of Saverne.

Gastronomy of the Danube: This eight-day itinerary, available April through October 2026, offers 15 culinary experiences starting at $3,399. Guests will enjoy tastings in Vienna, Linz, Bratislava and Budapest.

Gastronomy of the Rhine & Moselle: Running April through August 2026, this eight-day tour features 11 experiences, including wine tastings and visits to Cologne and Bernkastel, starting at $3,649.

Gastronomy of the Seine: An eight-day itinerary from April to October 2026, starting at $3,199. Guests will enjoy tastings of Normandy’s wines, cheeses, cider and macarons in Paris.

Music & Art of the Blue Danube: This eight-day itinerary, from April through October 2026, starts at $3,199 and includes 12 experiences such as classical music performances, visits to sites connected to Mozart and Wagner and a behind-the-scenes tour with the Vienna Boys Choir.

The eight-day Medieval Germany for Solo Travelers itinerary sails in August 2026, with prices starting at $4,699 per person. Highlights include St. Martin’s Cathedral and the stained glass windows of St. Stephan’s Church in Mainz; Marienberg Fortress and Würzburg’s Baroque palace; Rothenburg’s old town; medieval villages in Miltenberg and Wertheim; the old town of Bamberg; and Nuremberg’s Church of Saint Lawrence and Hauptmarkt.