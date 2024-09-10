Richard Branson Marries Three Couples Aboard Virgin Ship

Sir Richard Branson celebrated Virgin’s 50+ year history by officiating weddings for three couples during the brand’s Celebration Sailings aboard Virgin Voyages, according to a press release.

The week-long events featured performances by Boy George, stargazing with Virgin Galactic astronauts and trivia with Virgin Atlantic’s visionaries. Branson led the ceremonies on the cruise line’s fleet, marking a new milestone for the brand.

Branson made a toast to the three couples he helped marry during the brand’s annual Celebrations Voyages this past week:

Ben and Emma, from the UK, had their wedding at The Perch aboard the Valiant Lady while overlooking Puerto Plata. They exchanged vows on Sunday, while on their third Virgin Voyages cruise.

At the Altar in Amsterdam: Virgin Voyages Crew members Alejandra and Matias were married at The Manor aboard a Virgin Voyages ship. They got engaged aboard the Resilient Lady last May.

Sunset Ceremonies in Spain: Danny and Brittany married in Ibiza aboard the Scarlet Lady with a sunset backdrop. Branson officiated their ceremony.

Starting this fall, Virgin Voyages will offer “I Do” wedding bookings from April 2025 onwards. Couples can choose from three curated packages for onboard or at-sea ceremonies, with options to celebrate in locations like Santorini or Bimini.