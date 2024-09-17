Quark Expeditions Unveils ‘Antarctica by Helicopter’ Itinerary

Quark Expeditions introduced its new itinerary: “Antarctica by Helicopter: Icebergs, Mountains, and Remote Lands.”

The 12-day expedition offers an opportunity to explore Antarctica’s rarely visited regions, including Antarctic Sound, Erebus and Terror Gulf, and the Weddell Sea, using the Ultramarine and its twin-engine helicopters.

Guests will enjoy aerial views on two helicopter flightseeing excursions and one helicopter landing. The journey combines these aerial experiences with zodiac rides and land excursions, providing a comprehensive exploration of the continent.

“Our commitment to polar exploration drives us to continually offer unparalleled adventures that are only possible with Quark Expeditions,” said Cathy Lawton, senior director of product innovation. “The advanced technology of our equipment, combined with our polar-first expedition team, brings this new itinerary to life, unlocking the secrets of the world’s last great wilderness and enabling unprecedented exploration for our guests into the depths of the Antarctic.”

Onboard, travelers will benefit from expert-led lectures in fields such as glaciology, penguinology and marine biology.

Steve Fisher, a veteran helicopter pilot with Quark Expeditions, commented on the Antarctic landscape: “The scale and beauty of the Antarctic landscape from 5,000 feet is unparalleled. Our guests often feel a profound sense of tranquility as they view this rare and remote land from the sky and witness something very few in the world will ever see. It has been my privilege to take guests in safety to the far reaches of the world and I look forward to this next chapter of exploration.”

“Antarctica by Helicopter” is now available as two exclusive itineraries departing from Buenos Aires, Argentina on the Ultramarine on November 27 and December 7, 2025. As part of the itinerary, guests will have the opportunity to visit other locations including Deception Island, James Ross Island and Livingston Island.