Quark Expands Sales Team

Quark Expeditions has announced the addition of David Marathakis as regional sales director for the Americas and Randolph TenEyck as area sales director for the East.

“With a wealth of industry knowledge, David is set to play a key role in our pursuit of delivering world-class polar experiences,” said Beth Mercier, senior director of global partnership sales. “His appointment reflects our commitment to fostering strong relationships with our partners and driving innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of travelers. We are excited to see the impact David will have in expanding our reach and delivering exceptional service to our partners and guests in the Americas.”

Marathakis joins from RateHawk, a hotel consolidator, where he served as the country manager in Canada. Before that, his career in the travel industry spanned roles in Europe and North America where he worked for companies including Contiki Holidays and The Travel Corporation.

“I am thrilled to join Quark Expeditions during this crucial phase of the company’s evolution,” said Marathakis. “With a highly skilled sales team across North America, which was once again honored as the leader in expedition cruises at Virtuoso Travel Week for the second consecutive year, it is an exciting time to contribute to delivering exceptional service and unique experiences to our partners and guests.”

Joining Marathakis is TenEyck, a seasoned professional in the travel industry. His career began as a reservations agent and he later served in a variety of sales and development roles before joining Quark Expeditions.

“Travel has and always will be my greatest passion,” said TenEyck. “I am excited to bring my skills and experience to the team at Quark Expeditions and contribute to the company’s ongoing success. I’m thrilled to embark on this new journey and help deliver unforgettable experiences to our guests.”