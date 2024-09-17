Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Princess Extends Its Best Price Guarantee on 2025 and 2026 Cruises

Sun Princess

Princess Cruises is extending its “Better than Best Price Guarantee” offer through December 15, 2024. Guests booking 2025 or 2026 cruises are assured the best fare, with Princess matching any lower rate found for the same cruise, stateroom, and sail date before final payment.

Additionally, 120 percent of the fare difference will be provided as onboard credit.

“Now is the best time to secure preferred itineraries to spectacular destinations in the accommodations you prefer – from balconies, suites and more – all at the best pricing,” said Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises’ chief commercial officer. “Plus, our exclusive guarantee covers the extended period from the initial booking all the way to final payment – a perk not always offered by other cruise lines.”

Guests who book a cruise between now and December 15, 2024, for any 2025 or 2026 departure can submit a Guarantee Claim Form if they find a lower publicly available fare for the same booking on princess.com before final payment. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

67 Ships | 172,156 Berths | $57.1 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Access
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.