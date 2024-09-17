Princess Extends Its Best Price Guarantee on 2025 and 2026 Cruises

Princess Cruises is extending its “Better than Best Price Guarantee” offer through December 15, 2024. Guests booking 2025 or 2026 cruises are assured the best fare, with Princess matching any lower rate found for the same cruise, stateroom, and sail date before final payment.

Additionally, 120 percent of the fare difference will be provided as onboard credit.

“Now is the best time to secure preferred itineraries to spectacular destinations in the accommodations you prefer – from balconies, suites and more – all at the best pricing,” said Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises’ chief commercial officer. “Plus, our exclusive guarantee covers the extended period from the initial booking all the way to final payment – a perk not always offered by other cruise lines.”

Guests who book a cruise between now and December 15, 2024, for any 2025 or 2026 departure can submit a Guarantee Claim Form if they find a lower publicly available fare for the same booking on princess.com before final payment.