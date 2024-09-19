Princess Expands Japan Season for 2026

Princess Cruises has announced its 2026 Japan cruise season, sailing aboard the Diamond Princess, which will operate a longer season from February through November, according to a press release.

The 2,670-guest ship will offer 50 departures across 35 itineraries, ranging from seven to 28 days and visiting 38 destinations in three countries.

Travelers aboard the Diamond Princess will explore cities such as Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hiroshima. Notable sites include Aomori’s Sannai-Maruyama ruins, Kochi Castle and the Itsukushima Shrine.

Guests can further immerse themselves in Japan’s culture through experiences such as baseball, Sumo wrestling, Kabuki theater and Zen gardens. The itineraries will also highlight Japan’s natural beauty, featuring cherry blossoms, Mount Fuji and the Nagai Botanical Gardens in Osaka.

“Only on Princess can you become immersed into Japan’s rich culture, ancient traditions and incredible beauty while enjoying a completely unique onboard fusion of Eastern and Western cultures,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “The extended 2026 season lets guests choose a cruise in the season they find most appealing – from spring cherry blossoms to summer festivals, autumn foliage or snowy, wintery landscapes.”

The 2026 season presents opportunities to witness the Spring Flowers and participate in festivals, including the Aomori Nebuta Festival and the Kumano Fireworks Festival.

Key itinerary highlights include:

Spring Flowers Cruises: 10- and 11-day cruises in March and April that follow the blooming season across all four main islands.

Circle Japan Voyages: nine- to 14-day itineraries that circumnavigate Japan, featuring stops in Nagasaki, Kanazawa and Maizuru (for Kyoto).

Southern Islands Itineraries: nine-day voyages to Okinawa, Ishigaki in Japan, as well as Taipei (Keelung) and Hualien in Taiwan.

Japan Explorer Voyages: Itineraries from seven to 11 nights, visiting destinations such as Shimizu (for Mt. Fuji), Osaka (for Kyoto) and Hiroshima.

Extended Voyages: Longer journeys of 15 to 28 days for a more in-depth exploration of the region.

More Ashore Late-Night Stays: Late-night stays in six ports, including Aomori (for the Nebuta Festival), Hakodate (for the Minato Festival), Kochi (for the Yosaki Festival), Shimizu (for Mt. Fuji), and Tokushima (for the Awa Odori Festival).

Before the Japan season, the Diamond Princess will embark on a journey to Southeast Asia, offering travelers the chance to explore Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand in January 2026. The itineraries include:

10-day Vietnam with Halong Bay: A roundtrip sailing from Singapore, visiting Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, Halong Bay/Hanoi and Da Nang.

11-day Malaysia and Thailand: Departing from Singapore, this itinerary includes stops in Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Phuket, Penang, Ko Samui, and Bangkok.

Travelers can also combine these two itineraries for a 21-day Southeast Asia Grand Adventure, featuring Halong Bay, all roundtrip from Singapore.